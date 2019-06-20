Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly brandishing a BB gun during a road rage incident on Route 295 south of Route 197 in Prince George’s County.
State police received a 911 call Wednesday around noon from the victim, who said the driver of a Ford Mustang pointed a handgun in his direction.
Police stopped the driver, later identified as Thomas Edward Scott, on Interstate 695 at Nursery Road in Anne Arundel County.
Troopers reportedly found a loaded black BB handgun under the front passenger seat of Scott’s car.
He was arrested and taken to Upper Marlboro Central Booking for an initial appearance.
Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact state police at 410-761-5130.