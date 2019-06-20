



The owner of Tiki Lee’s Dock Bar said he feels “absolutely terrible” about a violent incident outside of the new Sparrows Point bar and restaurant that left a man in the hospital.

David Carey said Tiki Lee’s has new security measures and policies in place since the incident early Sunday morning.

“I think it was an isolated incident — which we take very, very seriously. It did happen outside of our establishment, but now that it has happened, we’ve hired a new outside security force called Battle Tested,“ Carey said. “They are all veterans that are part of that security force. In the future, if we do find there are people not acting the way we want them to act inside — and we have to ask them to leave —we will escort them completely off of the property.“

WJZ was first to report on the incident. According to witnesses and police, security removed a group of men for fighting, and they began randomly attacking people outside of the bar.

Baltimore County Police Officer Jen Peach said the entire Dundalk precinct responded, along with officers from the Essex precinct.

At least five people were injured and some went to area hospitals, according to police.

“We are working with the police every day to find out who caused these problems,“ Carey said.

Carey wants people to know Tiki Lee’s is family-friendly. He took WJZ around his business — showing us the floating dock, spaces for customers to arrive by boat, and murals that pay homage to the area’s history — including Bethlehem Steel.

“When you walk through here, if this does not define family-friendly, I would like to see what the definition of family-friendly is,“ he said. “This business is built for someone who is local. I grew up on the Bay — treasuring the Bay.”

Relatives and friends of 23-year-old Bradley Wolford, who was hospitalized Sunday, posted pictures of him from his hospital bed to Facebook.

His fiancé wrote in a Facebook post that his jaw has been broken in multiple places and he lost most of his teeth.

A fund set up for his medical bills has raised more than $7,500.

Police have yet to make any arrests in the case.