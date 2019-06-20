BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the last full day of Spring, now bring on those lazy hazy Summer days and nights!
The region has had a taste of Summer this week with very warm and humid days. In the Summer, “pop-up thunderstorms” are also part of the equation.
What we have seen this week and what we will see today are not “pop-ups” but energy moving along a stalled frontal boundary. Frankly, that can happen in any season.
Behind thunderstorms today we will actually, for the first weekend of the new season, have more Spring-like temperatures and humidity. Go figure.
By Monday, we will get hot and humid again but in a few hours get a bit of a break coming our way after this stuffy week.
Today we are in a slight risk for severe weather. Slight but a very real possibility. Something we need to stay alert for, and certainly we will.
So long, Spring!