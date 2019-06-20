Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day that had earlier promised severe storms, turned very placid as drier air came into the region, as our winds turned to the west which in essence brought blue skies and a nice, warm afternoon.
Tonight a cold front is crossing the region and with it, finally a line of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder.
Tomorrow — the first day of summer — promises to be a breezy, sunny and much less humid day with lots of sunshine!
Highs will be right on the normal at 84 degrees. Slightly cooler and sunny skies will be around on Saturday as well.
Looks like a really nice summer weekend, rain-free, sunny and pleasantly warm! Enjoy, Bob Turk!