BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — When it comes to food and drink, there’s plenty to do in Baltimore this weekend. From a networking party with Jamaican cuisine to a garden wine fest, here’s how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
The Day Party
From the event description:
Enjoy delicious Jamaican cuisine while listening to music provided by a DJ. Make sure you bring your business cards and your elevator pitch. You never know who you will meet. Wear all white for a chance to win prizes at the event.
When: Saturday, June 22, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Get It Inn Island Cuisine II, 2112 Fleet St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Drag Brunch at Nacho Mama’s Canton
From the event description:
Join us for Nacho Mama’s Canton Drag Brunch and drag show. There will be dance contests and more.
When: Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Nacho Mama’s, 2907 O’Donnell St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rosé in the Garden
From the event description:
Sip rosé while enjoying food from downtown restaurants and a dance party, courtesy of DJ Cory Banks. Dress in your best garden party attire.
When: Sunday, June 23, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Preston Gardens, 400 St. Paul St.
Admission: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.