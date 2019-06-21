ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two separate robberies that happened within an hour and a half of each other in the County area.

Police first responded to an armed robbery at the Checkers located at 6899 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum at around 2 a.m. A man entered the business, showed a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect. No injuries were reported.

They are currently looking for the suspect, a black male, 6’0″ tall, wearing dark clothing.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1250 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. A man entered the store, showed a weapon and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect. No injuries were reported in this incident either.

They are currently looking for the suspect, a white male, 5’10” wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on either incident should call police.