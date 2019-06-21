Filed Under:Alex Smith, Alex Smith injury, Local TV, NFL, Talkers, washington redskins


WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run after breaking his right leg.

In an interview during a massage at a shopping mall with “The Oh My Goff Show,” posted Friday on YouTube, Smith said “the steps I’m at right now are lifestyle steps,” such as being able to play with his kids.

Asked whether he will return to football, Smith replied, “That’s the plan.”

The 35-year-old Smith broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November and needed multiple operations. He is still wearing a stabilizing frame on his lower right leg and says he could need it for another 1½ months.

The Redskins finished 7-9 last season and drafted Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s