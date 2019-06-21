Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Annapolis police announced they made an arrest in the murder of local rapper Edward Montre Seay, known as Tre Da Kid.
Police said James Esau Davis III of Baltimore was taken into custody Thursday. The 30-year-old has been charged with first degree murder and other related offenses. He is being held without bond.
Seay, 32, was found on June 7 after his car crashed at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue. Investigators said that he had been shot and died as a result of his injuries.