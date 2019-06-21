  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened on June 10 in Northwest Baltimore.

At around 8:20 p.m., officers were on patrol that night when they heard gunshots coming from the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Shortly after, they found a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her body. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Northwest District are attempting to identify the individuals seen in these photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466.

