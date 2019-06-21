BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Musicians’ Association of Metropolitan Baltimore met Friday with Federal Mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
The BSO said that there was “no significant progress” made in the meeting, but that it is committed to bargaining in good faith.
BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome released a statement in regard to Friday’s meeting:
“We remain disappointed that there has been no meaningful counterproposal that addresses
the urgent financial issues our organization is facing since negotiations began last year. If the BSO is going to survive, our business model needs to change. We will continue to work with our musicians as we navigate this change and prepare for a future that is strong and vibrant.”
The Collective Bargaining Agreement proposed by the BSO in Oct. 2018 includes a reduction from nine weeks to four weeks of paid vacation for musicians, while also upholding a comprehensive 52-week benefits schedule for our orchestra.
The BSO said that these proposed changes would have minimal impact on the audiences due to the fact that the reductions are in the summer weeks where the Baltimore Symphony traditionally presents few performances.
BSO management offered numerous dates to BSO musicians and Musicians’ Association of Metropolitan Baltimore for additional meetings and awaits a response.