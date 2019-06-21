BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gang member of the Black Guerilla Family was sentenced to life in prison for federal racketeering and drug conspiracy charges.

Marquise McCants, 26, of Baltimore, was convicted by a federal jury of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the sentencing hearing, the government also presented evidence that McCants committed an additional murder that was unsolved at the time of his trial.

According to witness testimony, McCants sold primarily crack cocaine in the area of Barclay and 24th Streets. McCants also participated in violence on behalf of the gang.

Witnesses also testified at the trial that McCants and an unknown accomplice committed an armed home invasion and robbery of a family in Elkton.

Evidence presented at the trial also proved that McCants assaulted and stabbed a member of the rival Bloods gang in a prison in Hagerstown.

On Feb. 4, 2017, McCants attempted to murder an individual in the area of Greenmount and North Avenues, shooting the victim seven times in the legs and back.

McCants then fled to a residence where he was arrested after a multi-hour standoff with a U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Eight co-defendants, also members of the BFG gang, were convicted of conspiring to violate federal racketeering and drug trafficking laws and have been convicted.