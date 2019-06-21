Comments
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Fire marshals are investigating after a car in Charles County caught fire early Friday morning.
At around 3:41 a.m., Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 2012 Dodge Charger on fire, discovered by a local resident.
It began in the inside passenger compartment, and took five minutes to get under control, marshals said.
Fire marshals said the cause at this time is determined to be incendiary. The estimated loss is $10,000
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.