CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. (WJZ) — Five people were rescued early Friday morning after their boat capsized near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, according to officials.

Officials are still uncertain of what caused the boat to capsize but said that five people were on board and that they all got home safely thanks to a couple of good Samaritans.

“It was only probably 100 yards, 200 yards away from us,” Chris Floria, who helped rescue passengers on the capsized boat, said. “Two or three people were actually on top of the boat and a couple was still in the water.”

There were 14 people on Floria’s boat Friday morning, but their attention shifted to a capsized boat in the water.

The captain of the boat — and 30-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Fire Department — gave direction and steered while Floria and another passenger threw out a life ring and pulled two of the boaters to safety.

The other three boaters were rescued by another nearby charter boat.

“There was no other feeling other than we had to do something,” Floria said.

Floria said he was just happy he was in the right place at the right time.

The Department of Natural Resources was also on hand to help. None of those five passengers were injured.