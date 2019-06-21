BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County reminds residents that while backyard fireworks are illegal– you can still go see some fireworks in the area over the Fourth of July weekend.
They encourage residents to enjoy fireworks safely by visiting one of the legal displays in the area.
Wednesday, July 3
Oregon Ridge Park
Location: 13401 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville 21030
Rain date: There is no rain date for this event.
Note: This event has sold out.
The Suburban Club
Location: 7600 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville 21208
Rain date: There is no rain date for this event.
Woodholme Country Club
Location: 300 Woodholme Avenue, Pikesville 21208
Rain date: July 6
Thursday, July 4
Catonsville High School
Location: 421 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville 21228
Rain date: July 6
Fullerton Park
Location: 4303 Fullerton Avenue, Baltimore 21236
Rain date: July 6
Grange Elementary School
Location: 2000 Church Road, Dundalk 21222
Rain date: July 5
Loch Raven Technical Academy
Location: 8101 LaSalle Road, Towson 21286
Rain date: July 5
Greenspring Valley Hunt Club
Location: 30 Greenspring Valley Road, Owings Mills 21117
Rain date: July 5
Saturday, July 6
Wilson Point
Location: On a barge off Wilson Point, Middle River 21220
Rain date: July 7
You can also find a full list of approved fireworks displays throughout all of Maryland here.