ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Howard County has been awarded a nearly $2 million grant to help protect a section of the Chesapeake Bay’s vast watershed.

County executive Calvin Ball says the $1.8 million will be dispersed over years through the state’s Clean Water Commerce Act grant.

“I remain committed to ensuring Howard County is a leader on environmental progress and our dedicated employees work hard every day to keep our watershed clean. I want to thank the Governor and the Maryland Department of the Environment for this grant, as well as the Howard County Department of Public Works for their efforts to guard our fragile ecosystem,” said Ball. “Our county makes up part of the 18 million people who live in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and we all depend on it for clean water and food. This grant helps ensure that we can all live healthier lives and better protect a treasured natural resource.”