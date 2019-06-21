Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man injured Thursday while working with a tree removal company in Parkville remains in critical condition at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Harford Rd., the man took a long fall and became entangled in a rope that pulled taut.
Man Critically Injured After Wood Chipper Incident In Parkville, Fire Officials Say
He was on the ground when the incident occurred. The rope became caught in the chipper, pulling him against the chipper– but he was not injured by the blade of the chipper.
The injury was caused by the tightness of the rope, officials said.
BCoFD EMS personnel provided immediate critical care. The patient was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma.