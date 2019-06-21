  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, Baltimore News, Gas prices, Local TV, summertime gas prices, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices across the region continue their downward trend for another week, giving Maryland drivers a few extra dollars in their wallets.

Prices across the state are about 20 cents less than month-ago and year-ago price points, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Maryland prices dropped by four cents in the last week. They are 22 cents lower than last month and 24 cents lower than on this date last year.

Today’s national gas price average is $2.66, which is down four cents in the last week, down 18 cents in the last month and is 20 cents less than last year’s price.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s