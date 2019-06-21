Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices across the region continue their downward trend for another week, giving Maryland drivers a few extra dollars in their wallets.
Prices across the state are about 20 cents less than month-ago and year-ago price points, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Maryland prices dropped by four cents in the last week. They are 22 cents lower than last month and 24 cents lower than on this date last year.
Today’s national gas price average is $2.66, which is down four cents in the last week, down 18 cents in the last month and is 20 cents less than last year’s price.