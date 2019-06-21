BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is among the listed cities that should expect ICE raids this weekend.

President Trump tweeted Monday that next week the Immigration Customs Enforcement agency will begin removing “the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,”

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

There have been reports that of the 10 cities that should expect raids, Baltimore is one of them.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young responded to Trump’s comments saying he was “deeply disturbed” and even more troubled at reports of impending ICE raids.

“We have worked long and hard to strengthen our institutions, so our schools are safe places where children can learn; law enforcement fosters trust with the community and is well positioned to protect those in need; and our economy functions as a vibrant engine for growth,” Young said.

He added that to keep the stability of these institutions and trust in the community requires Baltimore’s residents to have faith their rights will be protected.

“We need common sense solutions that focus on keeping our community safe– and preserve the trust our residents have in law enforcement and local systems,” He said.

Mayor Young reminded Baltimore City residents that they have access to an attorney if they have been detained by ICE.

“I am proud that Baltimore is committed to upholding the American values of respecting the rights and dignity of every resident. Regardless of the position of the federal government, we will continue to stand by our decision to be an inclusive, fair and welcoming city,” He concluded.