BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new tax credit program is aiming to revitalize the small film industry in Maryland.
Maryland has the ability to draw big productions. There was a location for the HBO series Veep and Netflix original House of Cards.
Now on location at Fairwoods Farm in Cecil County is the DBM Communications production Hope’s Legacy, which will be the first recipient of the Maryland Small Tax Film Credit, an incentive to boost the state’s film industry.
“It helps, any dollar helps,” President of DBM Communications Douglass Maddox said.
The film is about the world of competitive horse events.
“Governor Hogan was pleased to have our film filmed here, and we are just delighted to do this,” Maddox said.
The incentive is good for actors, as well as the crew.
“I would love to come back to Maryland as often as possible, I love the area,” Actor Allen Williamson said. “The fields and the mountains, and you also have the water so it’s like perfect. Plus crabcakes.”
The tax credit hopes to keep Maryland’s independent film industry growing.