OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating the events that led to a fatal crash overnight Friday morning.

Police said they attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, a white Lexus LX570, after getting a call for a drunk driver at around 1:45 a.m.

They found the car in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway and tried to stop it, but the driver failed to stop for the officers and then officers lost sight of the car.

Moments later, the driver, Todd Pivec, 41, from Cockeysville, struck another car going south.

The southbound car became engulfed in flames as a result of the accident.

The driver of the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pivec’s car became immobilized after it hit a telephone pole. Though he tried to flee on foot, he was immediately arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and charges for Pivec are pending.



Pivec will be charged with manslaughter, homicide by a motor vehicle while intoxicated and several additional traffic-related offenses.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification.