BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead on Thursday night.

Police were called to Hawkins Point Road at Chemical Road for a fatal accident around 8:34 p.m.

A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving westbound in the 2300 block of Hawkins Point Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Jeep rolled over and then struck a parked vehicle.

There were six people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of them, a 21-year-old man, died from injuries at the scene. The other occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team are investigating this incident. At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone who stopped at the crash scene to take photos or video to call 410-396-2606.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

