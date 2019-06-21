Comments
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested two people in Millersville after getting several complaints of drug activity at a Millersville home in May.
The Anne Arundel County Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit received the complaints about a home in the 500 block of Kenora Drive in Millersville.
After an investigation, they executed the search warrant on Friday, and the following items were recovered as a result:
- 69 grams of suspected crack cocaine (est. street value $1000.00)
- CDS paraphernalia – digital scale/baggies
- 31 grams of marijuana (est. street value $275.00)
- $759.00 in U.S. currency
Marcus Nathaniel Matthews, 34, of the 500 block of Kenora Drive in Millersville, and Erica Renee Royster, 26, of the same address, were both arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana +10 grams, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of CDS paraphernalia.