BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lacrosse fans in Baltimore are in for a treat this weekend.
The new Premier Lacrosse League will be in town for games at Johns Hopkins. The six-team league is traveling across the country this summer, stopping in 14 different cities.
The league is basically a traveling road show for the sport of lacrosse. This weekend will be a homecoming for Kyle Harrison who played at Johns Hopkins.
“If you look at the most successful events in lacrosse consistently year in and year out it’s the final four, and so the opportunity to travel city to city and create a final four experience every weekend for 14 weekends in a row is pretty exciting,” Harrison said.
“You got the best lacrosse players in the world playing a game that’s been optimized,” Matt Dunn said. “Now we are playing at a fast pace with people that really care about it in a sport that’s really growing. So I think its one of the best products you can see is the game at this level.”
There are two Premier Lacrosse League games slated for Saturday. Those games are at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
There will also be a game Sunday at 3:30 p.m.