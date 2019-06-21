BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to sample the best-frozen treats around town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top frozen treat sources in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Pitango Gelato
Topping the list is Pitango Gelato. Located at 802 S. Broadway, this Fells Point location of the regional chain of gelato shops is the highest-rated frozen treat spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 638 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Charmery
Next up is Hampden’s The Charmery, situated at 801 W. 36th St. With 4.5 stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bmore Licks
Canton’s Bmore Licks, located at 2437 Eastern Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more 4.5 stars out of 246 reviews.
4. Taharka Brothers Factory
Taharka Brothers Factory, a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more in Sabina-Mattfeldt, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3515 Clipper Mill Road to see for yourself.
5. Jupiter’s Ice Cream
Last but not least, there’s Jupiter’s Ice Cream, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more at 1405 Forge Ave. in Sabina-Mattfeldt.
