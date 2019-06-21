BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is still taking steps to repair a water main break in West Baltimore.

The Poe Homes was majorly impacted, DPW said because 32 valves had to be shut down to isolate the break. This included shutting down a large 20-inch water main.

That put approximately 1,000 water services out of the water, DPW said.

While water service was restored to the majority of residents by Wednesday night, DPW found out since then that at least one valve, controlling water flow to Poe Homes broke in the closed position after the water main break had been fixed.

They said that repairs have not been easy. A 6-inch main broke overnight Thursday as they were attempting to replace a valve.

“We are confident that this repair will help restore water service,” They said Friday.

They said that with the Housing Authority, they have been taking steps to furnish bottled water to those impacted.

They added they installed temporary water lines to deliver water to residential units, and opened hydrants on lines not affected by the valve to provide more water for residents.

DPW assured the public that the water from the hydrants is the same water pulled from the same mains that goes to every house and commercial customers.

They said their crews and contractors are working to make sure the repairs are complete and water service is secure and all customers have full water service.

In the meantime, the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Community Engagement Center is doing what it can to assist their neighbors in Poe Homes impacted by the outage.

The CEC is providing bottled water and other supplies to the residents and University’s fitness facility, URecFit, is offering free showers until 6 p.m. Friday night. Towels, shampoo and soap will be provided, they said.

The center is located at 621 W. Lombard Street, on the fourth floor.