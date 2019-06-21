Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A large tree that fell in Towson Friday afternoon is causing headaches for BGE customers throughout the area.
The tree fell along the 1500 block of Providence Road near Roxleigh Road.
The tree knocked down wiring and damaged a pole.
There are currently 160 BGE customers without power and that number is expected to rise throughout the night.
Crews said that they will have to cut power completely to solve the problem.
Service is expected to be restored sometime Friday evening.