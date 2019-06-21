BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland has approved the scope of an independent review of the response to the adenovirus presence on the University of Maryland, College Park’s campus last fall.
On November 18, 2018, UMD freshman Olivia Paregol died of an illness related to adenovirus.
The decision follows a request from Governor Larry Hogan on May 30 to study the issue.
The USM said they are in the process of selecting who will conduct the review. They said the review will be conducted by experts with “specialties in areas of infectious diseases, public health and communication, and facilities management,”
The review will focus on the UMCP’s actions and communications toward the adenovirus’ presence on the campus and response to mold in campus residence halls during that same time.
“A priority among the academic and administrative fiduciary responsibilities of the regents is overseeing enterprise risk management for every campus and center in the system. No element of this management effort is more paramount than the health, wellness and safety of our students, faculty and staff. This is our number one priority,” said board chair Linda Gooden. “Every aspect of the teaching, research and service mission of our system and institutions flows from providing an open, safe and healthy learning environment.
The review will not, however, assess any or current potential legal claims, they said.