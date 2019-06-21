Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The summer season is in full swing in Ocean City, and the sea life is out and about.
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The summer season is in full swing in Ocean City, and the sea life is out and about.
A fishing company, Chasin’ Tides Charters, was out fishing when Captain Chase Eberle saw this whale swimming over the surface off the coast of Ocean City earlier this week.
They captured a video of the whale sticking its head out to say hello!
“You never know what you may see while out on the ocean. Tonight while sharking had a whale come up just behind our baits,” They said in a Facebook post on June 17.
Commenters noted they had also seen whales while out fishing in that area.