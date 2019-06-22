Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating several overnight shootings where a total of 8 people have been shot and 3 have been killed.
Investigators say the biggest incident took place around 1:15 a.m. in the 800 block of North Port Street were 5 people were shot. When officers arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 20-year-old male also suffering to a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Both of the victims were transported to an area hospital where the 19-year old was pronounced deceased. While investigators were still working this scene they were notified of three walk-in shooting victims at an area hospital.
Those victims are described as a 20-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chin and a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.
The preliminary investigation reveals all the victims were standing in the 800 block of North Port Street when an unidentified male suspect approached the crowd and began shooting.
Just about 40 minutes after the North Port Street shooting officers responded to the 800 block of West Lombard Street for a report of a shooting. Once on scene officer located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Then victim was transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced decease.
Another deadly shooting occurred around 11:24 a.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Bradford Ave. for several Shot Spotter alerts.
When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police are also investigating two other non-fatal shootings that took place in the city overnight including one on Pennsylvania Avenue at West North Avenue where an adult male was shot in the thigh.
On Saturday night, officers were called to an area hospital for a reported walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
The victim is in stable condition.
At around 8:20 p.m., investigators were notified of a second walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. The victim had a gunshot wound to the wrist.
A preliminary investigation revealed that both victims were in the 5600 block of The Alameda when they were shot.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Harrison’s plan is working great. Attrition…….who would have thought?
How is the tourism business in baltimore going with the strict gun laws in place these days?
NO tourist with an ounce of sense should step foot into Baltimore city if they value their life or their family’s! A stray bullet has NO conscience and the HOODRATS could care less! IT”S WAR ZONE and the HOODRATS own the neighborhoods!!
NO SURPRISE A CITY IN CRISIS AND DEMISE AT THE HANDS OF THE DEMOCRATS… Maybe Mayor Jack Young we need to dedicate another bathroom better yet let’s go to the ZOO YEAH that will fix the ENDLESS shootings and murders!! And also maybe a BIGGER salary for the city police commissioner OR maybe another billboard OH how about a POLICE BRASS walk in the neighborhoods for the cameras YEP that’s what need!! What a USELESS BUNCH!!! THANKS DEMOCRATS YOU DESTROYED OUR CITY!! AGAIN the HOODRATS are in full control and OWN this city and it’s streets!! The leadership of this city the worst in 50 years!!!!
You can bet the first words and same old RHETORIC out of the police commissioner’s and MAYOR Jack Young’s mouth will be…”WE will not tolerate this type of behavior, it’s unacceptable” HELLO IT MEANS NOTHING COMING FROM THE BOTH YOU!! The bodies are STILL piling up!!! ZERO!! ZERO!! ZERO!! RESULTS!!!
The only thing that will stop this type of violence is hard targeted police work. However, since the police in Baltimore have stopped working, which I don’t blame them, this is the end result. When you have a dysfunctional state’s attorney who thinks she is on a crusade to change the culture of BCPD this is the end product. Each year more and more of the tax paying residences are leaving and it’s only a matter of time before the city is totally broke. In 1970, Baltimore had almost one million people living there..now it’s less then five hundred thousand and WE ALL KNOW WHY. Just like New York in the 70’s and 80’s the liberal democrats don’t know how to fix the problem and it will take change at the top to bring about major change.
I always said that this city needs private contractors to do the policing . They are exempt from the states attorney. Why can’t neighborhood organizations just hire their own to protect. The city police can show up to do the paper work. That’s all they do now anyway. Plenty of x-vets would take up the task. It’s a war zone and should be treated as such. Grants from the Fed’s would help pay for it.
Get all of the cops riding around on the beltway looking for speeders into West Baltimore to clean up the cesspool.