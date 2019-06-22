



Baltimore City Police are investigating several overnight shootings where a total of 8 people have been shot and 3 have been killed.

Investigators say the biggest incident took place around 1:15 a.m. in the 800 block of North Port Street were 5 people were shot. When officers arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 20-year-old male also suffering to a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both of the victims were transported to an area hospital where the 19-year old was pronounced deceased. While investigators were still working this scene they were notified of three walk-in shooting victims at an area hospital.

Those victims are described as a 20-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chin and a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

The preliminary investigation reveals all the victims were standing in the 800 block of North Port Street when an unidentified male suspect approached the crowd and began shooting.

Just about 40 minutes after the North Port Street shooting officers responded to the 800 block of West Lombard Street for a report of a shooting. Once on scene officer located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Then victim was transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced decease.

Another deadly shooting occurred around 11:24 a.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Bradford Ave. for several Shot Spotter alerts.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are also investigating two other non-fatal shootings that took place in the city overnight including one on Pennsylvania Avenue at West North Avenue where an adult male was shot in the thigh.

On Saturday night, officers were called to an area hospital for a reported walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim is in stable condition.

At around 8:20 p.m., investigators were notified of a second walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. The victim had a gunshot wound to the wrist.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both victims were in the 5600 block of The Alameda when they were shot.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook