BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that left one man dead on Saturday morning.
Police were called around 12:30 a.m. after a man on a Harley Davidson slid off the road as he was traveling southbound on Windlass Drive near Martin Blvd.
The motorcycle driver was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, but was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police identified the man as Nicholas Green, 28, of the 2200 block of Coralthorn Road. The crash team is still investigating the incident.