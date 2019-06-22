Comments
Phoenix, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are urging residents to stay inside as they work a barricade situation in the 14000 block of North Blenheim road in the Phoenix area.
Few details are available at this time but police confirm the received a call just before 7:30a.m. for a subject with a weapon.
Police are still trying to determine if any shots have been fired.
WJZ will update this story as more information becomes available.
