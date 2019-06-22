VANCOUVER (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals selected center Connor McMichael with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday.

McMichael, 18, was ranked 11th overall among North American centers and 20th overall among forwards by NHL Central Scouting.

The Ontario native spent the 2018-19 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. McMichael ranked second on London with 72 points in 67 games, while his 36 goals were tied for 20th in the OHL.

The 6’0”, 182-pound forward also recorded five points in 11 playoff games.

In 127 career OHL games, between London and the Hamilton Bulldogs, McMichael has recorded 88 points with 44 goals and 44 assists.

McMichael has represented Canada, skating for Canada White, at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he recorded four points in six games.

With McMichael’s selection, 16 of Washington’s first-round picks in team history have been centers.

McMichael marks the Capitals’ first center selected in the opening round since Filip Forsberg in 2012.

McMichael is the 15th player the Capitals have selected in the first round from the OHL in franchise history and the first since Tom Wilson in 2012.