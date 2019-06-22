Phoenix, MD (WJZ) — One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County on Saturday morning.
Baltimore County Police said they were called to a home in Phoenix for a domestic disturbance where they encountered a man with a gun.
Police were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Blenheim Road to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.
“When our officers arrived they started walking up to the front of the house,” Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. “When they saw the subject come out of the house with what appeared to be a handgun, our officers acted. They did fire their weapons and the suspect, it did appear, that he was struck by gunfire.”
Police said the man then retreated back into the house. When officers considered it to be safe, they followed the man inside.
“Later on we were able to determine that the suspect was struck,” Vinson said. “He did have a weapon close to him when he was inside the house and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Police said there was at least one other person in the house that they were able to interview, and that there is police cam video of the shooting.
“The release of the video will be a determination of the chief working with the county executive and the state’s attorney’s officer to determine at what point,” Vinson said. “We don’t want to hamper the investigation of this case, but we do want to be as transparent as possible.”
Additional information, including the name of the person killed, has not been released.