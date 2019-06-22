BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Baltimore? From a gastropub to a bakery, read on to see the newest destinations to open their doors around town.
The Tilted Row
A newcomer to Bolton Hill, The Tilted Row is a Southern and New American spot that’s located at 305 McMechen St.
Open for dinner daily (and for brunch on the weekends), the eatery serves refined pub fare inspired by both home-style American cooking and Mediterranean cuisine. Stop in to try the lamb ribs served with smoked tzatziki or the Cast Iron Crab Cakes with Hollandaise sauce. For thirsty diners, the full bar is stocked with beer, wine, cocktails and specialty liquor selections.
Raw Bar
Now open at 2809 Boston St. in Canton is Raw Bar, a cocktail bar, offering seafood, sandwiches and more.
This new spot serves up a menu of seafood favorites, like mussels, calamari, crab cakes and a variety of shellfish prepared raw-bar style. The business also offers craft cocktails, beer and wine, in addition to plenty of outdoor seating from which to enjoy the waterfront views.
Twisted Teahouse & Bakery
A new addition to Hampden, Twisted Teahouse & Bakery offers coffee, tea, wraps and more. It’s located at 813 W. 36th St.
Homemade treats, like brownies, doughnuts, cupcakes and apple fritters, are baked fresh daily.
