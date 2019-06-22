Comments
ABERDEEN, MD (WJZ)– Officials at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center say one person was transported to the hospital after being exposed to a chemical element at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
The person was decontaminated at the base before being transported to the hospital were they were decontaminated again and are currently listed in stable condition.
There may have been more people exposed to the chemical but they were not in need of transport and medical treatment at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
UCMC was briefly diverting medical emergencies while dealing with this incident but has since returned to normal operations.
WJZ will bring you more information about this incident as it becomes available.
