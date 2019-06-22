  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s broke out some classic game-day threads Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.

The team sported its 1969 uniform with the traditional stirrup socks.

The throwback threads even had the Oakland A’s talking.

“As they used to say back then: nice,” Oakland tweeted.

The O’s went 109-53 that season and finished first in the American League East. The team made a run to the World Series, but fell to the New York Mets.

The O’s are currently suffering a 10-game losing streak as they look to get back in the win column against the Mariners.

