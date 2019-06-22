Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Water has been restored to Poe Homes on West Lexington Street using a workaround, according to the Department of Public Works.
The DPW said that it is currently working on restoring water to Poe Homes on Saratoga Street using a workout around.
Officials said that because the infrastructure that they are working to repair is so old, a workaround will be in place until the infrastructure is replaced, which could be months.
Residents of the west Baltimore neighborhood are on their sixth day with limited or no water.
City officials are calling it a “complex situation” and said repairs have not been easy.
Many volunteers have taken it upon themselves to distribute water and donate food.