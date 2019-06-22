Comments
FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — One UPS driver made a furry friend while running packages.
The Facebook page UPS Dogs posted a picture of one of its drivers giving a treat to a dog in the neighborhood.
The post read, “Bubby loves our UPS man in Fallston.”
The Facebook page UPS Dogs allows customers to submit photos of their dogs interacting with UPS delivery drivers on the job.
On Saturday, the page featured another dog from Maryland — this time in Frederick.
“Tucker loves it when his big brother stops in after work to say “hi” in Frederick Maryland!” the page posted.