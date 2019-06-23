Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings on opposite ends of Baltimore throughout Sunday.
At around midnight, officers responded to an area hospital in South Baltimore for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He is currently in stable condition.
At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, officers responded to an area hospital in North Baltimore for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the ear. He is also in stable condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.