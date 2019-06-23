  • WJZ 13On Air

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Three firefighters in Maryland are recovering from minor burns after a fire at an apartment complex forced more than 60 people out of their homes.

WTOP-FM reports that smoke from the Prince George’s County fire Saturday evening could be seen from ten miles away.

A total of 61 residents had to be evacuated. The injured firefighters were treated at a local hospital.

There were no reports of any injuries among the residents.

