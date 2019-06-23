  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials met Sunday with Poe Homes residents to hear and address their concerns after people in a West Baltimore community have been living without water for almost a week.

Crews with the Department of Public Works were able to restore water to homes on West Lexington through a temporary bypass system, but they are still working to get water to the homes on the other side.

DPW said a water valve nearby broke last week, leaving people in the area without water.

They said because the water infrastructure is so old, fixing the break has been difficult.

DPW liaisons and other city agencies went door to door to assess the water pressure in the Poe Homes community on Sunday.

