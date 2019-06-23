  • WJZ 13On Air

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland business owner is closing her craft shop that flooded twice in two years after raging floodwaters engulfed a historic mill town’s main street.

The Washington Post reports that Sally Tennant is closing her eclectic Ellicott City store, called “Discoveries,” where she has worked and lived for about 40 years.

Old Ellicott City became a soggy ghost town in 2018 after floodwaters violently gutted shops and swept a visitor to his death.

The treacherous flash flood occurred less than two years after a 2016 flood — at the time dubbed a 1-in-1000 year event — ravaged the old town situated in a ravine, destroying businesses and killing two people.

Tennant’s building is one of four the county wants to tear down.

