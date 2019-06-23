Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Annual “Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Kickball Tournament” is back again, this time at Loyola High School.
16 teams showed off their skills for the opportunity to become the second-ever Grand Champions
And this year, along with having fun in the sun, the proceeds of the game benefit Best Buddies Maryland.
The mission of Best Buddies is to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendship for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
It’s the idea of teamwork the owner of Jimmy’s Seafood said sums of Baltimore perfectly.
WJZ’s Rick Ritter appeared at the tournament, and this year’s kickball tournament raised over $10,000 for Best Buddies Maryland.