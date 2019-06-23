  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The publisher of the Maryland newspaper where a gunman killed five people last year is pushing for a national monument to fallen journalists.

Tribune Publishing Chairman David Dreier announced Sunday that a bipartisan group of lawmakers will introduce legislation this week to establish the “Fallen Journalists Memorial” in Washington, D.C.

Dreier says a new foundation has been created to oversee the design and construction of the memorial and the Annenberg Foundation and the Ferro Foundation have provided initial funding.

He said the foundation would honor journalists who “sacrificed their lives in the name of a free press.”

The announcement comes nearly one year after five people were killed when police say a man with a history of harassing people at the Capital Gazette opened fire in its Annapolis newsroom.

