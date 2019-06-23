  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, MTA, MTA Prices, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The price of a one-way MTA bus, subway, light rail, or Mobility Shuttle has just gone up by 10 cents.

This fare increase took effect Sunday.

The MTA said a state law is to blame for the bump in price– that requires transit fares to go up every two years, after any increase in the consumer price index, which measures inflation.

A single-trip fare for the bus, subway, and light rail will be $1.90 while a single-ride ticket for the Mobility bus will be $2.10, according to the MTA.

The monthly pass will also spike $2, to $74. Commuter bus and the MARC train fares are not affected.

MTA’s Fares Starting June 23:

One Way

Full: $1.90, Senior/Disability $0.90, Student $1.40, Mobility: $2.10

Day Pass/ 1-Day Pass

Full: $4.40, Senior/Disability: $2.20, Weekly / 7-Day Pass, Full: $21

Monthly / 30-Day Pass

Full: $74

Senior/Disability: $22

All-Access College Transit Pass

Student: $55

Express Bus Monthly Pass

Full: $93.00

Express Bus Upcharge

Full: $0.60, Senior/Disability: $0.60, Student: $0.60

20 Trip Book

Mobility: $42.00

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s