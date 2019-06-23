BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The price of a one-way MTA bus, subway, light rail, or Mobility Shuttle has just gone up by 10 cents.
This fare increase took effect Sunday.
The MTA said a state law is to blame for the bump in price– that requires transit fares to go up every two years, after any increase in the consumer price index, which measures inflation.
A single-trip fare for the bus, subway, and light rail will be $1.90 while a single-ride ticket for the Mobility bus will be $2.10, according to the MTA.
The monthly pass will also spike $2, to $74. Commuter bus and the MARC train fares are not affected.
MTA’s Fares Starting June 23:
One Way
Full: $1.90, Senior/Disability $0.90, Student $1.40, Mobility: $2.10
Day Pass/ 1-Day Pass
Full: $4.40, Senior/Disability: $2.20, Weekly / 7-Day Pass, Full: $21
Monthly / 30-Day Pass
Full: $74
Senior/Disability: $22
All-Access College Transit Pass
Student: $55
Express Bus Monthly Pass
Full: $93.00
Express Bus Upcharge
Full: $0.60, Senior/Disability: $0.60, Student: $0.60
20 Trip Book
Mobility: $42.00