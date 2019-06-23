Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on southbound I-95 at the Maryland Welcome Center and Rest Area between a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian died in the accident, police said.
The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons, a man walked onto the highway and was struck by a tractor-trailer.
State troopers responded, along with emergency medical technicians and fire personnel from Howard County.
All lanes on I-95 southbound at the rest stop are now reopened. No other injuries were reported, and police are still investigating.