PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on southbound I-95 at the Maryland Welcome Center and Rest Area between a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died in the accident, police said.

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons, a man walked onto the highway and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

State troopers responded, along with emergency medical technicians and fire personnel from Howard County.

All lanes on I-95 southbound at the rest stop are now reopened. No other injuries were reported, and police are still investigating.

