ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are hoping the public can help them find two missing teens.
Charles Richardson and Damani Richardson, both 17, were last seen on Saturday around 11 a.m.
Charles was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey or blue shorts, and white Air Force sneakers. Damani was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, unknown color sweatpants, and white shoes.
Police believe the teens ran away but there are ” critical factors that make us concerned for their welfare.”
Police did not provide pictures of the teens.
If you see the juveniles please contact 410-268-4141.