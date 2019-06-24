By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot near a metro stop in northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the West Cold Spring Metro Stop at 4300 Wabash Avenue at 2:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police on scene found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and MTA police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Kelsey Kushner

