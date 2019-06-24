Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled a brand of infant formula due to a possible presence of foreign metal matter.
Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron is sold exclusively at Walmart and 22,388 containers are affected.
Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package. Any consumers who purchased the product should discontinue use and can visit any Walmart store for a refund.
Consumers with questions about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.
For more information on the recall, go to the FDA’s website.