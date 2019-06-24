ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Democratic Party is asking the state’s board of elections to review a number of donations made to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for possible violations of campaign finance laws, a request Hogan’s campaign team called a “shoddy political hit job.”
Democratic party officials said they found 96 individuals and businesses may have given more than the donation limit during the last election.
According to the party’s executive director, the donors gave Hogan a total of $786,749.67, $576,000 more than allowed.
In an op-ed published over the weekend, State Sen. Clarence Lam (D-12), who represents parts of Howard and Baltimore counties, wrote that several of the donors are current and former members of the University of Maryland Medical System board.
Hogan’s campaign committee released a statement Monday evening calling the allegations “demonstrably false,” adding the campaign had already caught and refunded some of the contributions in question as far back as 2017.
The governor listed what he said were previously disclosed refunds that had been reported on subsequent campaign finance reports.
- Wayne Gioioso – $6,000 refunded in Dec. 2017, disclosed Jan. 2018
- App Ford Lincoln – $5,500 refunded in Sept. 2017, disclosed Jan. 2018
- Gaines & Co. – $400 refunded in May 2018, disclosed Aug. 2018
- Carroll Independent Fuels – $1,000 refunded in Nov. 2017, disclosed Jan. 2018
- Morgan Keller – $6,000 refunded in June 2018, disclosed Aug. 2018
“Our campaign always has been and will remain committed to operating within the limits established by Maryland law, to making full and timely campaign finance disclosures as the law requires, and to correcting any bookkeeping errors promptly as we have done in the past. We look forward to the swift dismissal of this sloppy complaint,” the campaign said in the statement.